WASHINGTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — A pub owner named Marl Wayne Smith was shot and killed on March 3.

All of the money from the ATM in the pub was taken by the same suspect who allegedly shot Smith.

An investigation ensued which included a police chase with “speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended with the capture of 51-year-old David Rester, Jr., of Vidalia.

WPSO says Rester, Jr. “is in custody in Harrison County after robbing a bank in Waveland on March 4 and then leading law enforcement officers in a pursuit through Harrison County and onto Interstate 10.”

Rester, Jr. was captured in Harrison County, Mississippi.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the capture of Rester, Jr.

A detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office went to Mississippi and spoke with Rester, Jr.

The suspect “admitted to murdering and robbing Marl Wayne Smith on March 3,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WPSO says along with the confession, evidence collected during Rester’s arrest “linked him to the murder in Washington Parish.”

Further investigation has tied Rester, Jr. to a robbery and sexual assault that took place in Pearl River last month.

Rester, Jr. is facing charges in Harrison County, Washington Parish and St. Tammany Parish.

In Washington Parish, the 51-year-old is going to be charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

WPSO says charges in St. Tammany Parish are forthcoming.

Multiple agencies took part in this investigation and they are listed below:

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Waveland Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab

“We are charging Rester with first degree murder and will be seeking the death penalty upon conviction,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Circumstances of the murder justify the charge of murder in the first degree and Rester has undeniably earned his date with the executioner. His imprisonment and execution will not return Marl Wayne Smith to his family and friends, but will help bring closure to a senseless and unconscionable cold-blooded murder.”