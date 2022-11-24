BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls.

Early Voting

Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Absentee Ballot Deadlines

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

(other than military and overseas voters). The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

When will polls open on Dec. 10?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

and on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

General Reminders for Voters

Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

Election results can also be viewed live on BRProud’s website on election night.