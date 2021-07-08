Deadline approaching to register for first “Shot At A Million’ drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On July 9, at 11:59:59 p.m., registration is closing for the first “Shot At A Million” drawing.

The first drawing happens on Wednesday, July 14.

Governor Edwards tweeted out a reminder about the deadline on Thursday morning.

🚨 ONE DAY LEFT TO REGISTER FOR THE JULY 14 DRAWING 🚨

Don’t forget to join your fellow vaccinated Louisianans in registering for cash prizes and scholarships at https://t.co/uoAEXwWrb0. #SleevesUp #lagov pic.twitter.com/oBfLC28zRc — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 8, 2021

The drawing offers “the chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9th and a grand prize of $1,000,000 at the end of the month to all Louisiana residents ages 18+ who have chosen to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the The Louisiana Department of Health.

If you are a resident of Louisiana and between the ages of 12-17, you could receive a $100,000 scholarship if you win one of the nine drawings.