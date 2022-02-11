DCFS: "Please be patient. Your EBT card is on the way. There is no need to call or to order another card."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Supply chain issues strike again and this time it involves Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

The delivery of EBT cards is delayed for many residents in Louisiana.

Louisiana is one the states affected by “severe winter weather and pandemic-related supply chain and labor shortages,” according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Some EBT card recipients are saying that it is taking much longer than usual to get their cards.

DCFS would like everyone to know that requests for EBT cards have been received and the contractor is working on them.

The Department of Children and Family Services is providing these details to EBT card recipients:

If you’ve already requested a card and are experiencing a delay, please do not request another card. Ordering another card will deactivate the initial card and increase your delay.

If you need a replacement EBT card and haven’t already ordered one, you may request a new card after you have canceled your current card.

DCFS says you can get a replacement EBT card by following these directions: