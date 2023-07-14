Lafayette, La. – The “Air it Out” STM 7on7 football tournament featured large schools on Thursday as a part of the two day tournament at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, LA.

Schools in the 4A and 5A classifications played in a round robin format for pool play, and then met in a bracket style single elimination tournament. …

Of the 16 teams competing, just STM and Alexandria Senior High were left standing.

The Cougars beat North Vermilion, Comeaux, and Westgate to advance to the finals to face Alexandria.

Alexandria outlasted Tioga, Holy Cross, and Acadiana by a mere one point, 21-20, to advance to the final to face the Cougars.

STM held on for a close 16-8 win over the Trojans, and claimed the “Air It Out” Title.

Cougars Head Coach Jim Hightower says this event is a good barometer of how a team’s summer is going up to this point.

“I know a lot of people really look forward to this cause you get to see how you’ve done in the summer. All the teams have worked really hard over the past month and a half. Now you getting close to the season, you want to see you’re getting game ready. So, it’s a really good grading for us to see where we are at!”

This event been going on for more than two decades.