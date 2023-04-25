BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Harper Baker is “a treasured part of our Louisiana State Police family.” Harper is the daughter of Heather Baker and fallen Trooper George Baker. He died on May 24, 2020 and since then, members of the Louisiana State Police have continued to be a part of the Bakers’ lives.

On Saturday, April 22, three troopers escorted Harper to her second daddy-daughter dance at Oak Forest Academy in Amite. Trooper Andrew Hern, Trooper William Huggins and Sgt. Kevin Cefalu were in their dress uniforms, and LSP said, “a good time was had by all!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When asked what it meant for the troopers to take her daughter to the event, Heather Baker said, “Troopers continue to support us, and I love every single one of them dearly!”

Harper’s mother highlighted other examples of how LSP has been a “rock” for her and her family since the passing of her husband. Troopers have gone with her to National Police Week in Washington, D.C., and attended Harper’s first day of school.

“Events like this are important to both LSP, as an organization, and the troopers that personally knew George Baker,” a department spokesperson said. “These events become an opportunity for us to express gratitude to a man that dedicated his life to serving our community, state and country.

“We recognize the immense sacrifice made by the Baker family on our behalf and we’re truly honored to be a part of special moments for this fantastic little girl. The Bakers are an integral part of the LSP family, and we are committed to supporting them for as long as they will allow us to do so.”

This is the second year in a row that troopers have escorted Harper to her daddy-daughter dance. The pictures below are from the first daddy-daughter dance, courtesy of Heather Baker.

“Harper will forever need her daddy, but in his absence, so many have stepped up. Family and troopers alike,” Heather Baker said.