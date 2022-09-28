Crumbl Cookies will open its first Lafayette location this week. (Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies)

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) — Fans of high-end, freshly baked cookies will soon have a new way to indulge their sweet tooth.

Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise that claims to be “the nation’s fastest-growing cookie delivery and takeout company” will open its first Lafayette location this week.

The store will open in the Target shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu of cookies made from 200+ flavors. These cookies can be purchased in store, locally delivered, or shipped nationwide. Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week along with the award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip and Classic Pink Sugar cookies

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.

“Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level,” said Crumbl CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan in a news release. “We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter.”

Chelsea Currier, Crumbl’s vice president of research and development, said the stores offer more than just your traditional cookies.

“We like to provide innovative flavors that are inspired by cakes, ice creams, cereals, and other desserts,” Currier said in the release. “This strategy allowed us to create a bank of more than 200 flavors to serve in the weekly rotating menu.”

The company has become something of a phenomenon of social media, growing from a single bakery in Logan, Utah in 2017 to nearly 400 locations across the country based largely on word of cyber-mouth.

“Crumbl has heavily implemented social media into its business model from the very beginning,” McGowan said. “With TikTok specifically, we aggressively entered the space at the beginning of 2021. TikTok was on the rise, and we rose with the platform. We think of social media as an equal player in our product development process and heavily consider it when testing and producing new cookies.”

The Lafayette location will be the fifth store to open in Louisiana. Crumbl Cookies has locations in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington and Metairie.