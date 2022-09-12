NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cruise ship passenger had to be airlifted Saturday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The incident happened about 95 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

A call came in at about 1:30 p.m., of a 67-year-old woman having unexplained seizures on board. The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was deployed, they found the woman and hoisted her up.

The woman was placed on a portable manual ventilator and she and the cruise’s nurse, were taken to West Jeff Hospital. She is listed to be in stable condition.