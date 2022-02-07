ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Crowley Police pursuit with a stolen vehicle ends with a crash in Duson.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The chase went east through Rayne and ended with a crash in Duson at the intersection of Toby Mouton Rd. and S Richfield Rd.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.