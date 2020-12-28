Crowley block party ends with four shot, one dead

UPDATE: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley police say multiple people were shot early Sunday morning during a block party that involved a large number of people.

When police responded to a report of a large gathering, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said a shooting occurred involving at least two shooters.

“Three people were hit, one fatally and another is in critical condition,” Broussard said.

He said detectives are following leads, and ask that anyone who may know anything to come forward with additional leads or tips.

9: 00 A.M. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirms four people were shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on West Hutchinson Street.

Chief Broussard says three people sustained injuries and one person was killed.

Names of the shooting victims are not being released at this time.

The chief says according to early reports there was a party and someone drove-by in a vehicle and started shooting.

An investigation is underway.