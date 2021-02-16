Crews continue efforts to restore power to customers impacted by winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 16, 2021 (12 p.m.) – Cleco has restored power to over 9,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by the winter storm. More inclement weather is forecasted for tonight and into tomorrow.



“We’re asking our customers to be patient and stay safe, as forecasts indicate more freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible over the next few days,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Safety tips:

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

As of 12 p.m., approximately 1,500 customers are without power due to the winter storm.

Winter Storm Power Outages as of 12 p.m.

Acadia – Less than 5 customers

Allen – 5 customers

Beauregard – 20 customers

DeSoto – 6 customers

Evangeline – 38 customers

Grant – 62 customers

Iberia – 373 customers

Rapides – 152

Sabine – Less than 5 customers

St. Landy – 774 customers

St. Martin – Less than 5 customers

St. Mary – 54 customers

St. Tammany – 32 customers

Vernon – 16 customers

Washington – Less than 5 customers