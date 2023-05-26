WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023 Crawfish Craze Barrel kicked off at the Ike Friday afternoon. Pam Mann says they always use this event to pour back into the community.

The community has supported our endeavors for the last 15 years and it’s important to know everything we do we put back into the community. We try to keep everything all the help that we can do here in the West Monroe and Monroe area. We support our local people that need help. This year we are doing hats which is horse assistance therapy services. They are located h in Calhoun and provide therapy for children and adults. Pam Mann, Mann Family Charities

There are many exciting things to look forward to, according to Mann. She says there are around 25 vendors and more fun for spectators to enjoy.

“You will see all kinds of horses you will see all sizes you will see all kinds of people. we have semiprofessionals we have professionals, and we have folks that just ride their horses. Pam Mann, Mann Family Charities

One Arkansas competitor shared that it took hard work to prepare for this weekend.

“It took a lot we hold a lot between now and the first of the year just trying to get somethings figured out and we will see this weekend if it works out. “ Robyn Spence, Arkansas competitor

This event is free to the public, so join in on the fun before the last day, Sunday, May 28, 2023.