TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish.

It happened in the afternoon just before 3 p.m. on highway 442 near River Ridge Dr. The investigation reveals Matthew Bonomo was driving west when he swerved off the road, went through a ditch and then hit a tree

Bonomo suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives retrieved a routine toxicology report from Bonomo.

At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.