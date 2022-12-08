LORANGER, La. (WNGO) — A fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish claims the life of two Covington natives.

On Monday (Dec. 6) Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Hwy 40. Shortly after 4 p.m. driver, John Bitter was traveling eastbound when his vehicle veered off the roadway hitting a tree.

Despite both occupants being properly restrained, they both sustained fatal injuries.

Bitter was pronounced dead on the scene. Janice Pellegrin, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained from the driver at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.