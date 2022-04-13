LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after witnesses say he fell off a bridge while crabbing on Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an unidentified man’s body from a canal near the area of Lake Road in Lacombe.

Witnesses say the man was on a bridge in the area around 10:30 when the sound of a splash alerted them that the man had fallen into the water. They immediately called 911.

The STPSO Marine Division located the man’s body about 40 feet from where he fell in the canal.

The body has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification and determining a cause of death.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.