COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Shortstop Mason Estrada hit two stand-up doubles and racked up three RBIs in Covington High’s 6-3 win over St. Paul’s on Friday Night at at “Doc” Davis Field.

Three Lions had 2-hit performances including Estrada. Catcher Cole Casey executed a nice hit-and-run play to score Estrada in the first and picked up another single later in the game. Left fielder Michael Schieble hit a triple in the first inning and a RBI double in the fourth that put Covington up, 6-3.

The Wolves’ cleanup hitter Easton Leblanc had two hits, while Brennan Keim, Matthew Cody, Brody Bouterie, and Drew Bode had one. Bouterie tied the game in the second with a sacrifice fly that scored Brennan Keim.

Lions pitcher Brennan Coakley earned the win allowing three runs, and reliever Tyler Samboia picked up the save, throwing the final two innings and allowing no runs on two hits. The duo combined for three strikeouts.

Covington (18-5, 3-0, District 6-5A) travels to Hammond on Saturday. First pitch is at 12:30 p.m.