COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at Monroe LifeShare Center

MONROE, La (06/01/20) — “And she called me Friday night and said that I was positive for corona,” said Ray Allen, COVID-19 Plasma Donor. That call from a nurse came in the middle of March and for about 10 days, Ray Allen stayed in bed fighting COVID-19.

“And then finally my fever broke. I didn’t have a fever for about four days and I called her up and she said to come see her so I went through the drive through then and she called me the next day and said I was negative then and I could go back to work when I wanted to,” said Allen.

About a week later, another call from the nurse after Allen took the antibody test.

“And she called me and said that my antibodies were through the roof, could I go give plasma when I had time. And I was like yea,” said Allen.

28 days ago, Allen donated his plasma for the first time. Friday was his second time donating in hopes to give life back to those battling the virus.

“I hope my antibodies do help and help people recover from it quickly. Because like I said it’s tough…it really is haha,” said Allen.

“I joke with my wife, she’s a surgical nurse and I joke with her and say I’m going to give my superman blood now and she goes get out of the house haha. I love knowing that I can give it and hopefully it does help,” said Allen.

With his new “superman blood”, Allen says the moment he found out he tested negative was one he’ll never forget.

“As I’m laying in bed, I know I got something inside me that could kill me and it’s a pretty weird feeling and then to finally know that I beat it, it was a really good feeling,” said Allen.

Allen says if he has the chance to donate plasma a third time in the future, he will.

LifeShare will be giving out free antibody tests to anyone who donates blood starting today until June 14th. For more information on how where to find a location or make an appointment, click here.