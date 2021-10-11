COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

(KTLA) - The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are now on sale and this year's phones have improved cameras, better battery life and a fun new Cinematic Mode. But are they worth an upgrade? Here's why you might consider swapping out your handset.

Let's start with the models. There are four to choose from this year: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These models come in assorted colors.