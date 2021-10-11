COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Department of Health has reported another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. LDH reports 606 patients are currently in this hospital fighting the virus. Less than 24 hours prior, LDH reported 671 patients in the hospital.

Louisiana COVID-19 Breakdown:

  • 971 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 746,542
  • 37 COVID-19 deaths bringing the overall total to 14,139
  • 606 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital
  • 117 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators

