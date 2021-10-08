COVID-19 entrance protocols lifted at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 05: General view as lightning strikes outside of Tiger Stadium during a weather delay between the LSU Tigers and the McNeese State Cowboys on September 5, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A decision was made to change the COVID-19 protocols for LSU home games.

LSU Football made the announcement on Twitter:

LSU will lift its COVID-19 entrance protocols for Tiger Stadium after consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state of Louisiana and in the Baton Rouge area. pic.twitter.com/LJbTpPdXW8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2021

What does that mean for Tiger fans?

Starting at on October 16, the new rules will be as follows:

Guests will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entrance to Tiger Stadium.

Gameday testing, fast pass preverification, and all other entrance-related procedures will no longer be in place

Masks will no longer be required in outdoor locations of the stadium for guests under 12 years of age

Fans will still have to wear masks whenever they enter indoor areas within Tiger Stadium.

“The COVID-19 rates in Louisiana have dropped dramatically across the state over the last couple of weeks, and today, the state has a positivity rate below five percent,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge and a member of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. “Because of this success, we are able to lift the vaccine and testing requirements for entry into Tiger Stadium. By balancing mitigation efforts and risk in the ongoing fight to end the pandemic, we can protect our community and safely celebrate the traditions that bring us together.”

The Tigers host the Florida Gators at 11 a.m. on October 16.

“We cannot thank our fans enough for stepping up to help stop the spread while still supporting the Tigers,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Their commitment to protecting our community and supporting our student-athletes has never wavered. We remain fully committed to providing a gameday experience that is as safe and as enjoyable as possible for all guests, and we will continue to work with University leadership and rely on medical expertise to ensure we are taking reasonable and necessary precautions to protect the health of our community.”