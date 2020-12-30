COVID-19 cases on the rise: Orleans Parish bars and breweries ordered to cease indoor operations

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 27: A view of empty Bourbon street in the French Quarter amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on March 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Orleans Parish has reported at least 1,170 cases, and recorded 57 deaths from the coronavirus. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans announced that bars, breweries and adult live entertainment venues in Orleans Parish, must close indoor facilities.

This order is effective at 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, as required by the State of Louisiana emergency order. In addition, the State order forbids alcohol sales at indoor sporting events.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the weekly COVID-19 positive case rate to be 5.5% for Orleans Parish, marking the second consecutive week test positivity has been above 5%.

Per the State’s guidelines, bars, breweries and indoor sporting events must cease indoor alcohol service and sales in parishes whose positive case rate exceeds 5% two weeks in a row.

Orleans Parish bars and breweries will be allowed to continue alcohol sales through drive thru, takeout, and curbside pickup.

Outdoor seating will also be allowed for up to 50 individuals with tables socially distanced. Bars and breweries will continue to be required to close nightly at 11 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution while celebrating the New Year as COVID-19 continues to spread at a dangerous rate in New Orleans.