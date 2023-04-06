GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling University announced who will lead the Lady Tigers on the hardwood next season.

GSU Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott announced Thursday that Courtney Simmons would take over as the women’s basketball head coach.

“This is an exciting moment for Grambling State University women’s basketball as we welcome Courtney Simmons and her family to Exit 81! Coach Simmons is a mentor to young women, and a consistent winner with an impressive body of work,” GSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott, said. “Her previous experience gives her an understanding of our winning tradition and I am confident that she is the coach to return our program to prominence within the SWAC and nationally. Everything that we were looking for in a leader for our women’s basketball program, we found in Courtney. She is a woman of high character who is a proven recruiter, and winner that creates unparalleled student-athlete experiences. In our conversations, it became clear that she has a vision for GSU Women’s Basketball and her enthusiasm and tenacity will rally the #GramFam around our women’s basketball program.”

Simmons spend ten years at Troy University as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

During her tenure at TU, the Lady Trojans went to the Sun Belt Championship five times, including six post-season appearances, and made three trips to the NCAA tournament.

The Baton Rouge native played basketball at the University of Louisville.

GSU plans to hold an introductory media conference on April 12.