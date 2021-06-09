Coroner’s office confirms body of missing Louisiana woman found in Golden Meadow

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman with mental illnesses and impaired vision went missing in May.

The day after putting out an alert, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office found a body.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is confirming that the body found in Golden Meadow is 42-year-old Michelle Griffin.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “detectives discovered human remains in a wooded area just north of Yankee Canal, near East 178th Street where Griffin was last seen.”

At this time, foul play is not suspected in this case and the investigation into Griffin’s death remains ongoing.