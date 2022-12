PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge officials confirmed the death of Port Allen City Marshall, Michael A. ‘Mike’ Zito, Monday, December 19.

According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner, Dr. Yancy Guerin, Zito passed away Monday from natural causes.

A father of three and former Port Allen Police Officer, Zito reportedly had a total of 45 years’ experience in law enforcement and began serving as City Marshall in 2004.

Zito’s funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.