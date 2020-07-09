Coronavirus spike leads to new restrictions for New Orleans bars

NEW ORLEANS – With coronavirus cases spiking, Mayor Cantrell has made some adjustments to the way New Orleans goes about public gatherings.

Starting on July 11, bars and restaurants will no longer be allowed to serve customers at the bar. All interactions must be table service only.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said it’s just too risky to have people crammed together at the bar.

“Remember, the virus is transferred more easily the closer people are to each other,” she said. “The more forcefully or loudly that someone talks the easier it is to expel viral particles.”

Mayor Cantrell is also limiting indoor capacities, ruling that all indoor events will be limited to 25 people only.