BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,981 new cases and 1 new death on Friday, June 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,274,798 and the total number of deaths to 17,356.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 275 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
In our area, 69 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,248 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,248 cases, 756 deaths (28 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,391 cases, 145 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,911 cases, 134 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,394 cases, 178 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,009 cases, 135 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,790 cases, 98 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,163 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,442 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,286 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,489 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,642 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,308 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,545 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,638 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 996 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)