BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,706 new cases and 37 new deaths on Thursday, January 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,097,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,283.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 462 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 44 of Thursday; coming to a total of 2,367 hospitalized patients with 142 on ventilators.