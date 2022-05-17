LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two construction workers were rescued after the equipment they were hooked onto failed Monday afternoon at the new construction site of Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, the equipment failure caused their main harness to break, which left both workers hanging at a severe angle from their secondary harness.

He said the workers were installing windows when the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

Trahan said fire crews from the St. George Fire Department were in close proximity and arrived on scene first.

He said using unique training skills, they were able to bring both workers to the ground using a high angle rescue boom lift.

One worker had to be hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.

The second worker was treated at the scene.