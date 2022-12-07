WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Walls are going up on the new Indoor Sports and Events Center in West Monroe.

Construction crews started erecting the tilt panels on Monday, December 5th, and all walls are expected to be completed by the following week.

The $23 million financial investment project is estimated to bring over 190,000 visitors annually.

This 110-thousand square feet building will consist of eight harwood basketball courts.

Mayor, Staci Mitchell was at the site, and talked about the major economic impact this new facility is expected to bring.

“I think it’s exciting to finally see the walls go up. They are gonna go up very fast and then all the work will start inside before it’s actually completely finished,” explained Mitchell. “Of course there will be the economic impact from the hotel stays to restaurants, to shopping, and to visiting. It will be tremendous to our whole entire community. The company sports facility management already has tournaments scheduled for January of 2024.”

Project Superintendent, Garet Titus, says the construction plans remain on schedule. He says he is excited to work on the unique features about this new sports complex.

“It’s a unique form of construction for this area that allows for that kind of quick rise up that you typically don’t see from standing construction forms.”

The final construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023.