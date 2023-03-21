BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Louisiana, a group of people gathered at the state Capitol to show their support for former President Donald Trump. Many came to share their belief that the case regarding misuse of campaign funds for hush money is a targeted attack.

One member of the Louisiana House, Rep. Valerie Hodges, was joined by multiple candidates running for the state house to appeal to their conservative voters.

“I forgot who it was who said ‘you show me the man and I’ll show you the crime’ and we just cannot let that happen. This is America, this is not Nazi Germany,” Hodges said.

Some shared a sentiment that the move is a way to deter the former president’s plan to return to the oval office. Several of the supporters donned Trump 2024 campaign gear.

“We don’t need to try to rig the election by taking the leading candidate and say they can’t run because that’s what it’s really all about,” said Woody Jenkins, a former state representative.

A number of conservative advocates spoke including the controversial Central pastor Tony Spell. The head of the Louisiana GOP pointed fingers at the Manhattan District Attorney bringing the potential charges against Trump as a way to gain attention.

“And if they can get Donald Trump and send him to jail, or try on a federal election campaign violation, they can get you, me, all of us, we’re all exposed,” Louis Gurvich said.

Several speakers made claims that the charges are fake and said Trump is being discriminated against. The rally of about 50 people was organized by the East Baton Rouge Republican Party. The protest remained peaceful.