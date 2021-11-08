Congress passes infrastructure bill; here’s what it could mean for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is calling the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a major victory for Louisiana and the nation.

“This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency,” said Sen. Cassidy.

Congressman Troy Carter also praised the passage of the bill, saying Louisiana will get needed federal funding to improve its roads and bridges.

“In this package, Louisiana will get billions from the federal government to repair and update our roads, bridges, sewage and water systems, update flood protections, harden our power grid, increase internet connectivity and so much more,” said Congressman Carter.

Carter and Cassidy were the only two members of Louisiana’s federal delegation to vote in favor of the bill. Congressman Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District said the bill would do little for Louisiana.

“This is not an infrastructure bill, it’s a spending bill. Only a fraction of the spending is dedicated to actual infrastructure, and only a smaller fraction of that is guaranteed to make its way to Louisiana, while the rest is to be doled out at the discretion of bureaucrats” said Congressman Johnson.

What Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Could Mean for Louisiana: