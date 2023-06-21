BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Debate over the state’s hastily passed budget continues as some legislators pass judgment on votes and some groups grow concerned over cuts that arrived on the final day of the session. The $44 billion dollar budget was changed drastically in some places by adding back in funding for early childhood education, reduction in money for some construction projects, and also impacts to courts and judges.

“I’ve never seen the kind of wholesale overhaul of the budget that happened in the last few hours behind closed doors,” said Jan Moller, executive director of the LA Budget Project.

When legislators got the final version of the budget there were only minutes left for them to vote ‘yes’ to avoid a special session. Many, especially on the Senate side, felt they were in the dark about what they were about to vote on.

“It speaks to a broken process when the president of the Senate can’t explain the budget that he’s asking his members to vote on with 10 minutes left in the session,” Moller said.

Conservative Rep. Larry Frieman tweeted that a rumor has spread that Democrats cut a deal with the Speaker of the House in order to support the budget. House Democratic Caucus Chair Sam Jenkins said that’s not the case. Dems were given money for projects they saw were a priority when extra money was available. They evenly spread the money out amongst their members, coming out to about $1 million each.

Another concern for many is the $100 million dollar cut to the state Department of Health that showed up in the final changes.

“There was never a debate. There was never a question put to the Department of Health. You know what would happen if you had to cut $100 million?” Moller said.

There had been talks to rush LDH through the Medicaid roll-off process. Some believed the department could save about $22 million if they did the post-COVID roll off of those no longer eligible for Medicaid in nine months. But the department said it had to be done over a year since they already had federal approval to do so and they want to make sure nobody loses coverage when they should get to keep it.

Now the question is can the money be replaced or where will the cuts happen?

“When all when everything’s counted up is a $400 or $500-million cut to the Medicaid program and what that means is that low-income families who get health care now are going to lose that access,” Moller said.

The governor has already said he will do what he can to reduce the impact of this reduction. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee and Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss some of the lost funding in various departments.