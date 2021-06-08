Company plans to build $160 million lumber mill in Louisiana

Finished lumber products are organized at Blanchard’s Building Materials in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 400% during the past year because of high demand and tight supply. Photo by Craig Gautreaux/LSU AgCenter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Canadian-based forest products company Canfor plans to build a $160 million lumber mill near DeRidder in Beauregard Parish, the first facility Canfor has built in Louisiana.

The mill will create 130 direct jobs, which will have an average salary of $59,921 and will include benefits. It will also bring in an estimated 386 new indirect jobs in the region, according to a Louisiana Economic Development press release.

“Agribusiness remains one of our key industries for growing Louisiana’s economy, and our state offers unique advantages that attracted Canfor here,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This major new manufacturing project can resonate across the region’s economy in a variety of ways. We welcome plans for this foreign direct investment in Louisiana by this industry leader, and we look forward to the good jobs this project is expected to create in Beauregard Parish for the region’s skilled workforce.”

Louisiana secured the project by offering Canfor a competitive incentive package including a $1.5 million performance-based grant. To access the grant, Canfor must reach specified payroll and investment benchmarks, according to the press release.

Based in British Columbia, Canfor has interests Sweden, Alberta, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and, now, in Louisiana.

The company is one of the largest producers of lumber, pulp and paper worldwide.