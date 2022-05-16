BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Community members united Sunday in an effort to search for someone they say has been a beacon of light to the community, and now they want to return favor by being there for her in her time of need.

It’s officially day twelve of the search for Destiny Cooper, a former teacher at McKinley High School.

Friends and family gathered for a canvassing search today in hopes of bringing her home.

“If it was any of us Destiny would be out here running this. She would make sure we got home safe. So, that’s what we are going to do for her,” said Sam Biddick, one of Cooper’s former co-worker at McKinley High School.

People close to Destiny say she was as a safe haven and a hero. Copper was also co-founder of humanity amped where she helped those in the community.

Sam Biddick said, “We say it so much, it’s a cliché, but she was and is a pillar of the community.”

A former student of hers, Boo Milton, stated, “I am not really sure of where I would be today, had she have not recognized that and walked me through that.”

Elizabeth Durkee, former co-worker at McKinley High School, says Sunday’s effort is to bring their beloved friend home.

“We are very hopeful that with the instructions and plan we have made that we are going to be able to get Destiny some much needed medical attention,” said Durkee, “and the help and support that she needs.”

Biddick believes that they are very close to finding her. He said, “I feel like we are getting close and that there is hope.”

Milton added that he believes they can bring her home by “Leaning on our community and leaning on family. Coming together as a community and family, leaning on each other, sharing what we have is the best strategy.”

Cooper has been missing since May 3rd.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, the family asks that you call 988 or 911.

