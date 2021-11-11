Community comes together to help save terrier who almost died from house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Humane Society of Louisiana plans to honor three individuals for helping save the life of a terrier named Sadie who almost died in a house fire last spring.

In March, Sadie’s owner lined her indoor kennel with straw and then put a heat lamp next to her to try to keep her warm in a cold spell. But, the straw caught fire and burned more than 70% of Sadie’s body, including her eyelashes, the tip of her nose, and most of her backside and rib area.

The owners did not know what to do because they could not afford to treat her injuries.

Graphic Content Warning

Humane Society of Louisiana Honors Individuals Who Saved Burn Dog

Humane Society of Louisiana Honors Individuals Who Saved Burn Dog

That is when a local rescuer heard about Sadie’s plight and contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana to see if they could help.

The Humane Society of Louisiana heard the story and agreed to pay for her treatment.

The rescuer drove Sadie to an emergency clinic immediately after she was pulled from the fire.

Sadie arrived for treatment at an emergency clinic and she was treated for two weeks. he was then moved to Mandeville Animal Hospital, where they provided additional care for the next several days. After that, Sadie was treated at a Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation Center, in Covington.

The procedure was a success, and Sadie has almost made a full recovery — six months after almost losing her life.

Dr. Lodato and her partner, Michael Richard, adopted Sadie.

To honor Drs. Kopari’s and Lodato’s work, HSLA plans to present them with its Humane Hearts Award during halftime at this Saturday’s Pelicans’ game at the Smoothie King Center.

The Humane Society also plans to present the same award to Lily Lopinto, the 10-year-old daughter of Joseph and Lauren Lopinto. Joseph Lopinto is the sheriff for Jefferson Parish. Lily suffered a mild burn earlier this year and was a patient of Dr. Kopari when she heard about Sadie and her doctor’s involvement in the dog’s recovery.

Lily announced that she would like to help as well and set out to raise funds for Sadie’s medical care. Lily and her friends manned a lemonade stand that raised $2200.

Community comes together to help save terrier who almost died from house fire

Community comes together to help save terrier who almost died from house fire

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to saving Sadie’s life – from the original rescuer who drove her to the emergency clinic, to the many veterinarians who treated her, to the hundreds of people who donated to her recovery – all played an important role in her recovery and successful rehabilitation; and it is fitting that we pause and give thanks to those who gave so much,” said Jeff Dorson, HSL Director.

The game is scheduled for this Saturday, November 13, when the Pelicans take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is 6 pm and tickets to support the Humane Society can be purchased here: https://pels.group/HumaneSociety.