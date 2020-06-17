Community and organization leaders discuss police reform during virtual round-table

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) – Tuesday, the Urban League of Louisiana hosted a round table discussion to address police reform.



“Is it training, it is consent decrees?”



Several community and organization leaders talked about the growing call for changing the justice system.



Dr. Mike McClanahan – President, Louisiana NAACP

“In order to get some real police reform you have to look at its system in its entirety. That means the bail system, the district attorney, his interaction, as well as the court system.”



Mike McClanahan is the president of the State’s NAACP. He said, he’s seen the talk of reform over and over but now, it’s time to take action.



“While the world is in the movement, the reform movement we need to be a part of that. Louisiana is always first in anything bad and last in anything good. Now is time for us to catch up with the rest of the world” said McClanahan.



The discussion comes exactly a week after Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul announced his department is doing their part.



“Our police department, our police officers have made the appropriate adjustments” said Chief Paul during his news conference on June 9, 2020.



Mayor – President for East Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome, also joining in on the important topic.



“We’re in the middle of not just a moment but a movement. It’s up to all of us to seize the moment and turn it into a movement” said Broome.



McClanahan, who is an advocate, said. “In order to get reform, it has to be all hands on deck.”



“It needs to happen with people other than those that just look like me and we need to have discussion with people who don’t look like. Who don’t understand my culture because if we’re going to make change, they need to be at the table too.”



