LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that authorities are still searching for Phillis Ann Crockett who was reported missing over 16 years ago.

According to authorities, Melba Gene Nation contacted deputies of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 24, 2007, to report her daughter missing. Nation advised authorities that Crockett was dropped off at Pearl and Sid’s Convenience Store, which was located on US Highway 165 on the Caldwell/LaSalle Parish line.

The last confirmed sighting of Crockett was on Tuesday, August 14, 2007, at a residence where she was living at the time on Granny Road in Olla, La. According to investigators, Crockett has not been seen since.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Crockett is described as a White female standing five feet and six inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and a scar on her left cheek.

If you know the whereabouts of Crockett, contact the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-992-2151 or the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-649-2345.