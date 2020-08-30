Coastal towns in Iberia Parish clean up after Hurricane Laura brings several feet of water

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — There’s still a few feet of water in some areas of Lydia, but residents say their small town on the southern coast was mostly spared from this storm.

“We had 16 inches of water inside. It rose from about 10 a.m. yesterday morning to about 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It took that amount of time to get 16 inches inside,” Nick Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux’s grandmother owns Peg’s Club in Lydia.

Friday his family spent the day cleaning up storm damage in the bar. He says they were expecting the storm to be a lot worse.

“At one point I was expecting to get a lot more, and as we saw it start to slow down rising we became a little bit more excited that it was slowing down,” he said.

Hurricane Laura brought about 16 inches of water into their business, but Boudreaux says that’s not much compared to previous storms that have passed through their small town.

“Rita was pretty much the same thing. A storm passes through, and after the high winds passed, the storm surge ended up catching up to this area, but I think it was 41 inches for Rita and Ike was 37 inches,” he told News 10.

He says he’s grateful things weren’t as bad this time.

“With COVID going on, the bar was closed, and it gave us some time to gather up everything and put it in higher ground and prepare,” he said. “We were ready. We just knew we were going to have to have a cleanup after.”