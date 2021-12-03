Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man overboard near Baton Rouge at noon Thursday.
Rescue crews searched over 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Coast Guard received a call after 2 a.m. reporting a man overboard the American Queen.
Those involved in the search included:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small
- Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo
- East and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department marine units
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Louisiana State University Campus police for shoreline search