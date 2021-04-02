Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — The boaters were waving their arms at a passing good samaritan– their 20-foot pleasure boat was sinking.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 45-foot response boat scrambled to reach them.

Just before noon today (April 1), the helicopter crew hoisted one boater to safety, while the boat crew picked up the other.

The Coast Guard has not released any type of identification about the boaters, or the name of their vessel.

But one boater had hypothermia and was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition.

Conditions on the lake were choppy, with gusting wind at times. When the Coast Guard reached the boat it was already half-submerged.

No word yet on what caused the boat to sink.