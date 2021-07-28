Coast Guard pulls pilot from wreckage in waters south of Morgan City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard rescued a pilot from a downed aircraft in Fourleague Bay on Tuesday morning.

The single-engine 2002 Cessna 182T airplane crashed in the bay just south of Morgan City. The U.S. Coast Guard received the call at 8:18 a.m. and immediately launched search and rescue via a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew, along with a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s boat crew, assisted a person from a downed aircraft in Fourleague Bay, south of Morgan City, La., on July 27, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

The Coast Guard aircrew and a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Department boat crew arrived on scene to assist. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the pilot from the water and took them to awaiting EMS at a nearby airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. They reportedly received only minor injuries during the incident.