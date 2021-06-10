Coast Guard pulls capsized kayaker to safety near Lake Pontchartrain

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew rescues a person from the water after his kayak capsized in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021. The crew safely rescued the kayaker from the water after receiving a report of a person in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of one lucky local kayaker on Wednesday.

A Coast Guard rescue boat approaches a capsized kayak in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, June 9, 2021.

(Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Dyer)

Watchstanders in New Orleans received a report of a person in the water holding on to a capsized blue kayak from a passing train operator, who was traveling on a railway along Irish Bayou around 2 p.m.

According to the operator, the person appeared to be in distress.

The Coast Guard quickly responded with a 29-foot response boat and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

Upon arrival, the boat crew immediately pulled the kayaker, who was wearing a life jacket, to safety with no reported injuries.

The Coast Guard recommends following the kayaker’s lead by remaining close the the capsized vessel to increase visibility for responders.