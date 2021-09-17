Coast Guard members work to clear waterways in southern parishes

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Joanna Moran, assistant safety officer for the Hurricane Ida Morgan City, Louisiana Incident Command Post, identifies potential safety hazards in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Sept. 14, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is working with interagency partners to identify and clear displaced vessels and hazards to navigation impacting vessel traffic in federal waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Members of the Coast Guard are working to clear waterways in southern parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

The Coast Guard is working alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) to reopen Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal and portions of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

Waterway obstructions identified by the Coast Guard so far include:

25 obstructions comprised primarily of fishing vessels, crew vessels, and offshore supply vessels in the Bayou Lafourche channel

30 submerged targets in the Houma Navigation Canal (15 have been cleared or removed)

The Coast Guard has also partnered with the State of Louisiana, Environmental Protection Agency, and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to address pollution.

As of Thursday, the Coast Guard has assessed 2,259 out of 2,464 reports of pollution. Of the reports, there are:

1,217 reports that have been closed or transferred to appropriate jurisdictions,

326 reports where the reports were unverified as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site,

602 reports where the Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts that are being carried out by responsible parties,

23 reports are under investigation by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said pollution can be reported by calling 1-800-424-8802.

Individuals affected by an oil spill in navigable waters can call 1-800-280-7118 to find out if they are eligible to receive compensation from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.