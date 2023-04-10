NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 60-year-old man was medevaced from a fishing vessel early this morning near Grand Isle.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Office, watchstanders received a call around 3 a.m. on March 9 from a fishing vessel requesting a medevac for a crewmember who had sustained injuries to one of his hands.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle response boat crew to assist. Once the boat crew arrived, the man was transferred to emergency medical services at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle.

He was later taken to the University Medical Center where he was last reported to be in stable condition.