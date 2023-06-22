US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a commercial fishing vessel crewmember this morning near Pass a Loutre, authorities said.

Pass a Loutre is at the southeastern tip of Louisiana, in Plaquemines Parish.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said watchstanders received a call at 4:30 a.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Danna B stating a crewmember was experiencing suspected drug withdrawal symptoms.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat-Medium rescue crew to assist.

The rescue crew arrived on scene, transported the crewmember and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel back at Station Venice.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.