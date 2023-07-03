NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a member of a crew on a motor vessel Thursday approximately 20 miles southwest of Grand Isle, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. from the motor vessel Noble Valiant reporting a 54-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe chest pain.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist. The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the drill ship and transferred him to a New Orleans hospital.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, officials said.