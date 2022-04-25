NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for three juveniles who went missing in the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Saturday evening.

According to a report received Sunday morning, a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female were last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.

Rescue crews searching are:

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boat crews

The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans boat crew

New Orleans Police and Fire Departments

The search is ongoing, but there is no further information at this time.