FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — At Franklinton, the 2010 team will live forever. It included LSU’s Terrence Magee and Mississippi State’s Josh Robinson.



Thirteen years later, the passion for state titles is just as intense.



The school turned to Nick Saltaformaggio, who won the 4A title at East Jefferson in 2013, and four years later, led Hahnville to the 5A finals.



“To have an opportunity to get back at a place that talks opening about winning state championships, they’ve done it,” Coach Saltaformaggio told WGNO Sports. “They have done it every sport. The kids understand it. When you walk in the fieldhouse, they have all those pictures hanging up.”



Saltaformaggion parted ways with his alma mater, Holy Cross, and each day makes the trek from the city to Washington Parish.



He was quickly impressed with the folks at Franklinton and the size of some of them.



“One of the thing I noticed here they have really big human beings on this campus,” he said.



Not many schools have coached three schools to the Superdome Classic. At Franklinton, Nick Saltaformaggio thinks he has that chance.”



During a weightlifting session, Coach Salt reminded his team of what it takes to get to the top, noting that Lakeshore has the league six consecutive years.



“This is Franklinton,” he explained to WGNO’s Ed Daniels. “You know, you covered prep football a long time. Franklinton is different as far as football is concerned. That stadium coming here at [East Jefferson], it was standing room only.”



Now it is up to Coach Salt to bring that back.