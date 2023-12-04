SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If your garage is cluttered and projects are a pain in the rear because your tools aren’t organized, you don’t need to buy expensive shelving units and spend hours putting them together.

No assembly is required for this shoe rack organizational hack! Just nail cloth shoe racks to the wall and start organizing your small tools. Image: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.

There is an easy, cheap way to get the job done.

Andrew Mellen once said that being organized isn’t about getting rid of everything you own or trying to become a different person; it’s about living the way you want to live, but better. But to get organized, you’ve got to start somewhere.

Why not start with your tools?

The shoe rack hack

If you don’t have a toolbox and your hand tools are cluttering your toolroom, consider buying a few fabric shoe organizers for less than $10 each.

24-pocketocket shoe organizer has large, clear pockets that will keep your screws, nuts, bolts, and paint brushes organized. You’ll also have a space to store your duct tape collection, and once you see exactly how many rolls you’ve collected in years past you won’t be tempted to buy more duct tape anytime soon.

Cloth shoe organizers on Amazon can run you anywhere from $7 to $22, and your investment can save you more than you spend on the organizer. Being able to quickly locate items you want to use saves you time and the aggravation of not being able to find something and the money you would have spent to buy a replacement for the item you can’t find.

Use a simple shoe rack to organize your cleaning supplies, too! Image: Amazon.com Simple Houseware Store.

There’s no limit to what you can store in these pockets, either. Just hang one on the backside of your bathroom closet door to hide away glass cleaner, wood polish, toilet cleaner, lint rollers, scrubbing sponges, cleaning rags, feather dusters, and any other oddly sized items you have piled into the bottom of your kitchen sink cabinet.

You can also use shoe organizers to store your arts & crafts supplies. And if your pantry is small, extra storage for tall, skinny items like boxes of spaghetti noodles might be just the thing you need to get your life running smoothly.

If you’re feeling extra inspired to organize, you can always use shoe organizers for their original purpose: to organize your shoes.

But no matter what you decide to organize, there’s no need for labels because cloth shoe organizer pockets are clear!