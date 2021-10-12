Cleco presents Iberia Medical Center with check for lighting upgrades

Marianne Addy (left), Cleco Power energy efficiency marketing analyst, presents a check in the amount of $8,171 to Dionne Viator (right), chief executive officer of Iberia Medical Center (IMC), for upgrading the parking lot lighting at IMC. In the background from left to right are Gary Guidroz, Cleco Power energy efficiency program coordinator, Amy Langlinais, vice president of finance for IMC, and Shane Myers, chief operating officer for IMC.

PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 12, 2021 – Today, Cleco presented Iberia Medical Center with a check in the amount of $8,171 for upgrading its lighting through the company’s Power WiseTM energy efficiency program.

The medical center installed light emitting diode (LED) lighting across both its campus parking lots, most recently completing the installation of LEDs in the North campus parking lot. With the new LED lighting, Iberia Medical Center is projected to save 81,710 kWh annually.



Cleco’s Power Wise program offers financial incentives and other solutions to commercial and residential customers to offset the cost of making certain energy-efficient upgrades and to help customers save energy.

“Partnering with our customers to help them manage their energy use is how we help our communities thrive,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency at Cleco Power. “Retrofitting traditional lights with brighter and longer-lasting bulbs reduces energy consumption. LEDs also are more visually appealing.”

“Our new LED lighting is far superior to the old lighting,” said Dionne Viator, chief executive officer at Iberia Medical Center. “With our patients, visitors and staff coming and going at all hours, it’s important to provide a well-lit parking area for everyone’s safety.”

To learn more about Power Wise and its financial incentives, customers can visit www.cleco.com/energyefficiency or call 1-833-373-6842.



