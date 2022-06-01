PINEVILLE, La. – June 1, 2022 – Weather experts are once again predicting another active Atlantic hurricane season which begins today, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.

“While it is still early, the prediction from Colorado State University researchers is 19 named storms with nine of them expected to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher on the hurricane wind scale,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “A major hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher which can cause extended power outages, topple and uproot trees and destroy property.”

While Cleco’s service area typically sees an increased risk of hurricane activity in August, September or October, storms can form at any time.

“Knowing what to do prior to a hurricane can protect your property, but most importantly having a plan can keep you and your loved ones safe,” said Robichaux. “At Cleco, we review our storm plan year-round, so that we are ready to respond quickly and safely if a storm strikes our service area. We encourage our customers and residents across the state to prepare as well.”

How to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season:

• Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage,

including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water,

medication and a first aid kit.

• Develop an evacuation plan in case you must evacuate.

• Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

• Review your insurance policies.

• Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business

for potential insurance needs.

• Plan for medical needs. If someone in your home has medical equipment that

requires electricity, contact your health care provider to develop a backup

emergency plan.

• Have a plan for pets.

• Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it

works.

More storm preparedness tips can be found online at cleco.com, on Facebook and Twitter @ClecoPower and on Instagram @ClecoCorp.



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.